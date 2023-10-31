Shenzhou-16 return capsule touches down on Earth

Xinhua) 08:35, October 31, 2023

JIUQUAN, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The return capsule of the Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)