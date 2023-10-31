Shenzhou-16 astronauts in good health condition after touching down on Earth

Xinhua) 09:53, October 31, 2023

JIUQUAN, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-16 astronauts are in good health condition and the Shenzhou-16 manned mission is a success, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

Shenzhou-16's return capsule, carrying astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at 8:11 a.m. (Beijing Time), the agency said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)