Home>>
Shenzhou-16 astronauts arrive in Beijing
(Xinhua) 16:39, October 31, 2023
BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The three astronauts from China's Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship arrived in Beijing by plane on Tuesday after their safe return to Earth following a five-month space station mission.
The crew will enter a period of medical quarantine and undergo comprehensive medical examinations and health evaluations, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
Afterward, they will meet with the press in Beijing.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Shenzhou-16 return capsule touches down on Earth
- China's Shenzhou-16 separates from space station combination, starts journey home
- Shenzhou-16 astronauts out of return capsule
- Shenzhou-16 return capsule touches down on Earth
- China's Shenzhou-16 astronauts return safely to Earth
- Shenzhou-16 astronauts in good health condition after touching down on Earth
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.