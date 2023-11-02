Home>>
Liuyi at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center | Shenzhou-16 crew return to earth
By Fan Liuyi (People's Daily App) 15:24, November 02, 2023
The return capsule of Shenzhou-16, carrying astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu, and Gui Haichao, safely touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in northwest China at 8:11 am (Beijing Time) on Tuesday. All crew members are in good health, and the Shenzhou-16 manned mission has been a resounding success.
