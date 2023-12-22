AI Vibes | A Decade of China: Leapfrog development in energy and transportation sectors

The best way to understand the changes in China's development in the new era is by looking at the real data.

Over the past decade, China's energy consumption has supported an average economic growth rate of 6.6 percent with a 3 percent annual increase, making it one of the fastest countries to reduce energy intensity globally. China has exceeded its target of reducing carbon emissions intensity by 40 percent to 45 percent by 2020, cumulatively reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 5.8 billion tonnes, establishing the world's largest carbon market and a clean power generation system.

The total length of the national comprehensive transportation network has exceeded 6 million kilometers, including 155,000 kilometers of operational railway lines and 5.35 million kilometers of open roads. The ports have 21,000 productive berths, and the number of civil airports has reached 254.

By the end of October this year, the total number of 5G base stations reached 3.215 million. New-generation information technologies represented by Industrial Internet have accelerated breakthrough applications. 5G has extended from peripheral production to core control. China has constructed the world's largest fiber optic network and established the largest and most technologically advanced network infrastructure globally.

Over the past decade, China has achieved numerous world-leading results in major transportation hub projects, water conservancy projects, information infrastructure, national strategic reserves, and other fields, experiencing leapfrog development in various sectors of infrastructure.

(Meng Yufei, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)

