China's energy output maintains steady growth

Xinhua) 19:17, November 18, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's production of coal, crude oil and natural gas maintained steady expansion in the first 10 months of the year, official data showed.

Miners in the country churned out 390 million tonnes of coal in October, up 3.8 percent year on year. Coal output during the first 10 months of the year reached 3.83 billion tonnes, 3.1 percent higher than the same period last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

During the January-October period, the country imported a total of 380 million tonnes of coal, up 66.8 percent from a year earlier.

The country's crude oil output climbed 1.7 percent year on year during the period to 174.05 million tonnes while its crude oil imports gained 14.4 percent to 473.22 million tonnes.

Production of natural gas rose 6.1 percent in the first 10 months of the year to 189.6 billion cubic meters, while natural gas imports expanded 8.8 percent to 96.51 million cubic meters, according to the NBS data.

