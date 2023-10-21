Chinese VP urges enhanced cooperation on energy transformation, innovation in Asia-Pacific region

Xinhua) 13:38, October 21, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with attending guests from home and abroad before the 24th Conference on the Electric Power Supply Industry in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 20, 2023. Han also delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the conference. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

XIAMEN, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng Friday called on Asia-Pacific countries to enhance cooperation on energy transformation and related scientific and technological innovation.

Han made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 24th Conference on the Electric Power Supply Industry held in the city of Xiamen, Fujian Province.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has set the goal of basically realizing "Beautiful China" by 2035 and made a comprehensive plan for advancing green development, Han said, adding China is accelerating coordinated development of the economy, society, and ecological environment to provide a Chinese solution to the global transformation of energy and electric power.

As the green and low-carbon energy transformation has become a consensus among all countries, Han said China will work with Asia-Pacific countries to jointly foster a new landscape of international cooperation in energy and electric power.

He went on to put forward three proposals. First, Han urged all parties to enhance cooperation on interconnectivity to promote energy transformation, calling for joint construction of energy and electric power infrastructure and the large-scale development and utilization of clean energy in the region.

Second, Han called for green and low-carbon development to respond to climate change, urging full and effective implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement to work for a climate governance system that is fair and reasonable, ensuring win-win results.

Third, Han stressed deepening pragmatic cooperation and promoting scientific and technological innovation, calling for cooperation in research, development, and application of new energy and key technologies and joint exploration for new technologies, new business types, and new modes to inject strong impetus into scientific and technological innovation in electric power in the Asia-Pacific region.

Themed "Low Carbon Energy Powering a Green Future," the conference provides a major platform for energy transformation and green development discussions. Representatives from the 18 member countries and regions of the Association of the Electricity Supply Industry of East Asia and the Western Pacific and international organizations, experts, and scholars attended the conference.

Before the conference, Han met with attending guests from home and abroad and had exchanges with them.

