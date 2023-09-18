China sets to build fusion energy research facility

Staff members adjust and test equipment used in the Toroidal Field Coil Turn Insulation Automatic Wrapping System in the park of Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 15, 2023.

China is building a research facility to incubate core technologies used in power generation of fusion energy that powers the sun.

The facility in the pipeline, called "Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology" (CRAFT), is a platform on which engineers develop and test fusion energy reactor's key components. It is expected to be finished in 2025. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A staff member welds in the Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 15, 2023.

This photo taken on Sept. 15, 2023 shows the Toroidal Field Coil Turn Insulation Automatic Wrapping System in the park of Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2023 shows a R&D building in the park of Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

Staff members adjust and test equipment in the Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 15, 2023.

Staff members adjust and test equipment in the Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 15, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2023 shows the park of Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

A staff member works in the park of Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 15, 2023.

Staff members adjust and test equipment in the Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 15, 2023.

Staff members adjust and test equipment in the Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 15, 2023.

A staff member welds in the Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Sept. 15, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2023 shows the park of Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

This photo taken on Sept. 15, 2023 shows a production line of toroidal field coil in the park of Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 11, 2023 shows the park of Comprehensive Research Facility for Fusion Technology (CRAFT) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province.

