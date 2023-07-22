China's energy output maintains steady growth
BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China's production of coal, crude oil and natural gas maintained steady expansion in the first half of the year, official data showed.
Miners in the country churned out 390 million tonnes of coal in June, up 2.5 percent year on year. Coal output during the first half of the year reached 2.3 billion tonnes, 4.4 percent higher than the same period last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
During the January-June period, the country imported a total of 220 million tonnes of coal, up 93 percent from a year earlier.
The country's crude oil output climbed 2.1 percent year on year during the period to 105.05 million tonnes while its crude oil imports gained 11.7 percent to 282.08 million tonnes.
Production of natural gas rose 5.4 percent in the first half of the year to 115.5 billion cubic meters, while that of imports expanded 5.8 percent to 56.63 million cubic meters, according to the NBS data.
Photos
Related Stories
- Experts hail steps toward energy security
- China stresses ensuring energy, power supply in summer
- China Development Bank ups loan support for energy sector in H1
- China's energy intensity down 26.4 pct over past decade
- China Energy boosts coal production to ensure energy supply
- China expands energy efficiency standards to more key industrial sectors
- Xinjiang adds record installed new energy capacity in H1
- Installed new energy capacity in China's Inner Mongolia nears 70 mln kilowatts
- Global energy efficiency investments need to triple by 2030: IEA
- Energy firms from China, U.S. hold forum to seek cooperation opportunities
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.