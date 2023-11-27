China Development Bank issues over 100 bln yuan in special loans for energy supply

Xinhua) 11:18, November 27, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- China Development Bank, one of the country's policy banks, has issued more than 100 billion yuan (about 14 billion U.S. dollars) of special loans to support energy supply since the beginning of this year.

The banks said the loans targeted supporting main coal-producing areas and key coal enterprises to increase the supply of thermal coal, as well as helping disaster-stricken areas and key power enterprises to reserve thermal coal.

The funds are expected to ensure the heating and energy supply this winter and next spring, the bank said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)