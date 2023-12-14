Indian gov't orders probe in parliament security breach incident

December 14, 2023

NEW DELHI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- India's Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a high-level probe into the parliament's security breach incident on Wednesday when two youths jumped into the lower house (Lok Sabha) as lawmakers were busy in normal proceedings of the day.

The two youths had managed to enter the parliament premises on an entry-pass issued at the behest of a ruling party lawmaker, according to local media reports.

The probe was ordered after the Lok Sabha Secretariat urged the ministry to investigate the matter to the fullest.

In a post on social media platform X late Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that on request from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the ministry has ordered an enquiry of the parliament security breach incident, and an enquiry committee has been set up.

The committee will investigate into the reasons for breach in security of parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action, and will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in parliament, at the earliest, it said.

The security breach inside the Indian parliament sent shockwaves across the country on Wednesday. The two youths were soon apprehended and thrashed by members of parliament, according to the reports.

Incidentally, the episode happened on a day when the Indian parliament observed the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attack which claimed the lives of as many as nine security personnel.

