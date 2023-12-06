7 workers killed in grain factory accident in SW India

Xinhua) 11:04, December 06, 2023

NEW DELHI, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- At least seven workers were killed and five others injured after getting trapped beneath a huge heap of corns that fell from damaged silos at a grain processing factory in the southwestern state of Karnataka, officials said Tuesday.

The accident took place at a processing unit in Aliyabad industrial area in Vijayapura district, about 523 km north of Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka.

The victims, migrant laborers from the eastern Indian state of Bihar, were working at the factory when the accident happened.

