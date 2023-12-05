15 injured from train-truck collision in India

NEW DELHI, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- A passenger train collided with a sand-laden truck in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal early Monday, leaving 15 passengers injured, local media reported.

The accident took place when the truck came on the tracks through an unmanned level crossing at Farakka in Murshidabad district, about 290 km north of Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal.

The condition of two injured persons was critical and remained in the hospital, according to the local media report.

According to officials, following the collision, the train derailed and one of the compartments of the long-distance train caught fire. However, rescuers reached the site immediately, detached the engine, and doused the fire.

The derailment thus affected the train services between north and south of West Bengal and prompted Indian Railways to make additional arrangements following cancellations and diversions of some trains.

A case has been registered, and railway officials have ordered an inquiry into the accident.

In June, 295 passengers were killed in the worst train crash in India's recent history in the eastern state of Odisha. The impact of the collision was so severe that compartments of the trains climbed atop each other causing deaths and injuries in passengers.

