Dozens of schools in India's Bengaluru receive bomb threat, students evacuated

Xinhua) 13:08, December 02, 2023

NEW DELHI, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Dozens of schools in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru Friday received bomb threats, prompting school administrations to evacuate students and call police, officials said.

The threat received over emails claimed that explosives had been planted on school premises.

Police have dispatched multiple bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs to the schools to conduct searches.

However, nothing suspicious has been found so far and according to police, the threat seems to be a hoax. A local television news channel said around 60 schools received the threatening email.

Reports said over 5,000 children have been forced to take emergency action in the wake of the threats, including going back home. Even schools that did not receive the threat allowed parents to take their wards back home.

The local government said it was verifying the source of the email and urged parents not to panic.

