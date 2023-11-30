India forms high-level panel to probe security concerns raised by U.S.
NEW DELHI, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- India's foreign ministry Wednesday said it has set up a high-level committee to look into the security concerns raised by the United States on a nexus between organized criminals, gun runners and terrorists.
British daily Financial Times last week reported that the United States authorities thwarted a plot to kill a Canadian and American citizen Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. It said the United States issued a warning to the Indian government over concerns that it was involved in the plot.
India has constituted a high-level inquiry committee to probe the matter, said India's foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
"Government of India will take necessary follow-up action based on the findings of the inquiry committee," he said.
