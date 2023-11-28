Lightning, rain-related incidents kill 24 in India's Gujarat

Xinhua) 09:23, November 28, 2023

NEW DELHI, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- At least 24 people were killed and 23 others injured due to lightning and rain-related incidents in India's western state of Gujarat, officials said on Monday.

The deaths took place during the last 48 hours.

Apart from human casualties, the unseasonal rains perished cattle and damaged crops.

"Unseasonal rains triggering lightning, rains and strong winds have killed 24 people and injured 23 others across the state," an official said. "The rains lashed 234 sub-districts, damaging crops and perished 71 animals."

According to the officials, the deaths have been reported from across 16 districts of the state.

"Four deaths have been reported in Dahod, three in Bharuch, three in Banaskantha, two in Tapi and one each in Amreli, Surendranagar, Mehsana, Botad, Panchmahal, Kheda, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad, Surat, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Patan and Anand," the official said.

Reports said some districts received up to 144 mm of rainfall. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Gujarat accompanied by strong winds and lightning strikes.

An orange alert has been issued in south Gujarat, while a yellow alert declared in Saurashtra.

Based on color-coded warnings, a red alert signifies taking immediate action, an orange alert suggests being prepared for action, and a yellow alert is an indication to wait and watch for updates.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed grief and extended condolences to the families of the victims. He said the local administration had begun the relief work in affected areas.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people due to bad weather and lightning in various cities of Gujarat. I express my deepest condolences for the irreparable loss to those who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. The local administration is engaged in relief work, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah said in a statement.

Local media quoting data from the Ministry of Earth Sciences reported 907 people were killed in 2022 due to lightning strikes across India.

Disaster management officials always caution people to avoid venturing out during thunderstorms and lightning strikes.

