Air India fined for not complying with norms

Xinhua) 10:56, November 23, 2023

NEW DELHI, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Wednesday imposed a fine of 1 million Indian rupees (around 12,000 U.S. dollars) on private airline company Air India for its failure to comply with the norms pertaining to basic facilities to be provided to flyers.

A show-cause notice was issued to Air India on Nov. 3. "Based on Air India's reply to the show-cause notice, it was found that the airline did not comply with the provisions of the CAR (Civil Aviation Requirement)," the DGCA said in a statement.

The non-compliance of norms included "not providing hotel accommodation for passengers affected by delayed flights, non-training of some of their ground personnel as per the stipulations and non-payment of compensation to international business class passengers who were made to travel on unserviceable seats," the statement said.

Last year, the DGCA imposed a penalty of 1 million Indian rupees on Air India for not complying with the CAR provisions.

