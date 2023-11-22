Home>>
5 killed in suspected spurious liquor consumption in India's Bihar
(Xinhua) 09:22, November 22, 2023
NEW DELHI, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Five people were killed and one was taken ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor over the last three days in India's eastern state of Bihar, state-run broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) reported Tuesday.
The deaths were reported in Gopalganj district, about 101 km north of Patna, the capital city of Bihar.
Last month three people were killed and two others taken ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in the state's Darbhanga district.
In April this year suspected toxic liquor consumption in the state killed over 30 people.
