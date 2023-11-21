3 killed, 10 injured in under-construction stadium collapse in India's Telangana

Xinhua) 09:52, November 21, 2023

NEW DELHI, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- At least three people were killed and 10 others injured, some of them critically, Monday after a part of an indoor stadium still under construction collapsed in the southern Indian state of Telangana, officials said.

The incident took place in Moinabad village of Ranga Reddy district, about 30 km west of Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana.

"The injured were immediately removed to the nearest hospital," a police official said, adding that the stadium's slab and walls collapsed, trapping people, mostly workers, underneath.

Reports said at least 20 workers were at the spot when the portion of the building collapsed.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.

Deadly accidents due to failing infrastructure, either new or old, are common in India. Construction experts blame the lax administration and corruption in India for flouting building rules that often result in using poor quality materials, inadequate supervision and poor safety standards for workers.

