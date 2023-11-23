Schools shut amid heavy rains in S. India

Xinhua) 14:03, November 23, 2023

NEW DELHI, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Heavy rains have disrupted the normal life in some areas of India's southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry over the past few days, said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

As a result of incessant rains leading to water logging, schools have been shut in at least five districts of Tamil Nadu.

The situation was similar in the neighboring state of Puducherry, where schools were closed on Wednesday due to heavy rains that continued for hours.

The IMD has predicted further rainy spells in these areas over the next few days this week. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala," said the IMD in an official statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)