Four dead, 5 injured in road mishap in north India

Xinhua) 14:00, November 23, 2023

NEW DELHI, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- At least four people died and five others, including four children, were seriously injured in an accident early on Thursday in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, a local police officer told Xinhua over phone.

The road accident occurred when the car the people were travelling in rammed into a tree by the roadside in the Kanpur district of the state. All the deceased belonged to the same family.

Among the dead were two men and two women. "The death toll is feared to rise as the condition of the injured children is very serious," said the cop.

According to him, the victims were going to a wedding in a village in the Kanpur district, which was slated to take place later this week.

"It seems the mishap was caused by reckless driving, or the driver dozed off at the wheel. The car seemed to have been at a high speed when it rammed into the tree," said the police.

