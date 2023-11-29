Home>>
5 houses collapse in gas cylinder explosion in India's Mumbai
(Xinhua) 15:18, November 29, 2023
NEW DELHI, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- Five houses collapsed Wednesday in a cylinder explosion in a congested locality in India's financial capital Mumbai, officials said.
The blast ripped through the houses in a narrow lane in the Chembur area of the city.
According to officials, 11 people who were buried under the rubble were pulled to safety, and four of them who were injured have been hospitalized.
A cooking gas cylinder exploded at Old Barrack near the Golf Club area in Chembur locality, resulting in the collapse of five houses, a civic body official said.
Television footage showed the destroyed buildings with collapsed staircases and balconies.
Photos
