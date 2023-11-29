24 workers injured in blaze at chemical plant in India's Gujarat

Xinhua) 16:26, November 29, 2023

NEW DELHI, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- At least 24 workers were injured Wednesday in a devastating blaze at a chemical factory in India's western state of Gujarat, officials said.

The fire broke out at the chemical factory located in Sachin GIDC industrial area in Surat district, about 300 km south of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.

Officials suspected the fire was caused by an explosion in a large tank following a leakage of inflammable chemicals stored in it.

"All the injured workers were rushed to a nearby hospital," senior fire department official Basant Pareek said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Xian Jiangnan)