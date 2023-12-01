5 killed after consuming spurious syrup in India's Gujarat

NEW DELHI, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- At least five people were killed and two others hospitalized over the past two days after consuming spurious syrup in the western Indian state of Gujarat, police said Thursday.

The deaths have taken place in Kheda district, about 67 km southeast of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.

According to police, the syrup was found to contain methyl alcohol.

"Five persons have lost their lives after consuming the syrup during the last two days and two are in hospital undergoing treatment," senior police officer Rajesh Gadhiya told media. "Blood sample report of a villager confirmed that methyl alcohol was present in the syrup."

Police have detained three people, including the shopkeeper, in connection with the case and as part of an investigation into the deaths.

The syrup was readily sold over the counter at a shop in Bilodara village in the district.

Local media said the shopkeeper had sold the spurious syrup to nearly 50 people.

