7 charred bodies recovered day after chemical factory fire in India's Gujarat

NEW DELHI, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- A day after a devastating blaze gutted a chemical manufacturing factory in the western Indian state of Gujarat, rescuers recovered charred bodies of seven missing people from the fire debris, officials said Thursday.

The fire broke out early Wednesday at the chemical factory located in Sachin GIDC industrial area in Surat district, about 300 km south of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.

Of the seven bodies, one is said to be an employee of the company while six others are contract workers.

"While the bodies have been burnt beyond recognition, identification will be carried out by carrying out DNA tests," an official at the Surat collectorate said.

On Wednesday, police initially said 24 people were injured, but later put the number at 27.

Officials suspect the fire was caused by an explosion in a large tank following a leakage of inflammable chemicals stored in it.

Accidental explosions are common in Indian factories as owners usually ignore safety standards.

