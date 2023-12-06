Gunmen kill head of right-wing group in India's Rajasthan

Xinhua) 09:47, December 06, 2023

NEW DELHI, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Unidentified gunmen on Tuesday shot dead Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the head of a right-wing fringe group Karni Sena, and wounded two others in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, police said.

According to police, the gunmen fired upon Gogamedi from a point-blank range at his house in the provincial capital Jaipur. In the attack, two men, including Gogamedi's security guard, suffered bullet wounds.

The trio was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared Gogamedi dead on arrival. The other two are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"Today we received information that Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by unidentified criminals in Jaipur," a police official said. "Our teams immediately rushed to the spot to carry out the investigation."

Closed-circuit television camera footage obtained from the house showed two men firing multiple shots at Gogamedi, with his guard standing at the door and another person sitting in the room.

Police said the footage at the house was being checked to identify the assailants.

Federal Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told the media killers of Gogamedi would not be spared.

"He wasn't given adequate security even after he reported about threats to his life to the police," Shekhawat said. "I appeal to the public to maintain peace and assure you that those involved in this incident will not be spared."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)