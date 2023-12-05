Death toll rises to 5, airport shut as rains play havoc in south India

Xinhua) 13:17, December 05, 2023

NEW DELHI, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The death toll in India's southern city of Chennai rose to five amid heavy rains and gusty winds on Monday ahead of severe cyclonic storm Michaung, which is likely to make landfall in the next 15 hours, confirmed official sources.

According to them, the Chennai international airport was shut till 09:00 hours on Tuesday even as the airport was flooded with knee-deep waters. TV reports showed aeroplanes parked in flooding waters.

"Airfield closed for arrival and departure operations till 09:00 hrs, Indian Standard Time, tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions," announced the Chennai airport authorities in a post on X (erstwhile Twitter) handle.

As a result, there would be no departures or arrivals at the Chennai airport for the next 12 hours, said an official at the airport.

Normal life was disrupted in Chennai, as cars and other vehicles were seen floating in flooding waters. Gushing waters entered houses, hotels, and government buildings.

Local government authorities were seen rescuing pregnant wemen and old-age people and those living in low-lying areas. Temporary shelters have been set up across the city for rehabilitating the floods-affected people.

Michaung is likely to adversely affect several areas in India's three different states, namely Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, all situated on the eastern coast adjacent to Bay of Bengal.

In a forecast, the India Meteorological Department said that Michaung was likely to intensify further and make landfall between the Nellore and Machilipatnam cities of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday morning.

