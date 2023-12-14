Xi: Carry forward China-Vietnam friendship

December 14, 2023 China Daily

Xi Jinping (center), general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and his wife, Peng Liyuan, join General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and his wife, Ngo Thi Man, to pose for a group photo in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Wednesday with representatives of youth and people who have contributed to bilateral friendship. [FENG YONGBIN/CHINA DAILY]

Country ready to share more benefits of modernization with neighbors, he says

President Xi Jinping reiterated on Wednesday China's commitment to peaceful development and its policy of friendship and partnership with neighboring countries, and said that the nation is willing to share the more benefits of Chinese modernization with neighboring countries.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in Hanoi, Vietnam, during a meeting with representatives of Chinese and Vietnamese youth and people who have contributed to bilateral friendship.

He told the meeting's participants that China follows the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in its relations with neighboring countries.

As China strives to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts by pursuing Chinese modernization, Xi said that what the country is pursuing is not modernization just for China itself. "We are ready to share more of the benefits of Chinese modernization with our neighbors."

He emphasized that building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance is a major strategic decision that both countries have made to revitalize world socialism and ensure their long-term stability and security.

Xi called for carrying forward the traditional friendship between the two countries, and contributing to the enduring peace and stability of the Asia-Pacific region.

He pointed out that both countries' development is credited, in part, to a peaceful, open and inclusive Asia-Pacific.

"The Asia-Pacific is the place which we call home. It is a source of power driving global growth. Openness, inclusiveness and mutually beneficial cooperation are the right course to follow," Xi said.

"We should strive to build an Asia-Pacific community, create more momentum to boost solidarity and make advances, and make greater contributions to making the region more harmonious and prosperous," he added.

Xi highlighted the need to enhance solidarity and cooperation in order to jointly promote the socialist cause being pursued by both countries.

He said that with remarkable economic and social advances, China and Vietnam demonstrate to the world that they have found the right development paths.

"Our two parties are both Marxist parties that bear in mind the overall interests of the world, and our two countries are both responsible members of the international community," Xi said, calling for both sides to stand up for international fairness and justice, and contribute to global development.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and his wife, Ngo Thi Man, joined Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the meeting.

Trong said at the meeting that Vietnam and China have always firmly supported each other in the cause of national independence, liberation and socialist construction.

Since they established a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership 15 years ago, political mutual trust between the two countries has been strengthened and practical cooperation has yielded fruitful results, he said.

He expressed the hope that the young people of both countries will inherit the profound friendship forged by the older generations of leaders of both countries, and inject new vitality into the long-term and stable development of bilateral ties.

Xi flew back to China later Wednesday after wrapping up his two-day state visit to Vietnam.

