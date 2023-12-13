(COP28) COP28 offers next direction for global climate action: China's delegate
DUBAI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- COP28 has provided a general direction for the next phase of global climate action, Zhao Yingmin, head of the Chinese delegation to COP28 and China's vice minister of ecology and environment, told Xinhua on Wednesday.
Zhao made the remarks while commenting on this year's UN climate summit held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.
He said the first-ever global stocktake of the Paris Agreement during COP28 has further consolidated the general global trend toward a green and low-carbon future.
COP28, or the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, has gathered more than 110,000 registered participants from around the globe to discuss and tackle the pressing climate challenge facing humanity.
