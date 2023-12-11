Outlook for China's energy transition released at COP28

China's special envoy for climate change Xie Zhenhua speaks at a side event themed "Jointly Shaping a Resolute Future for Global Energy Transformation" of COP28 ongoing in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

DUBAI, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- A report on China's energy transition outlook has been released on the sideline of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The report, named "China Energy Transformation Outlook 2023," was launched Saturday at a side event themed "Jointly Shaping a Resolute Future for Global Energy Transformation" of COP28 ongoing in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The report focuses on energy security and cost-effectiveness during the process of energy transition.

Addressing the event, China's special envoy for climate change Xie Zhenhua said it is of great significance for countries to explore energy transition solutions based on their distinguished conditions and reach a consensus on energy transition that is inclusive, pragmatic, and feasible to all.

He expressed the hope that experts attending the event could provide innovative solutions to common and systematic challenges facing the globe and that more wisdom and strength could be gathered to promote global green and low-carbon transition.

The report said China will pursue a green and low-carbon path different from developed countries, and its clean energy technologies will achieve leap-forward development.

It added that the country is expected to achieve high-quality economic and social development with relatively low per-capita energy consumption and carbon emissions compared with developed countries, injecting confidence into global green growth.

Mary Warlick, deputy executive director of the International Energy Agency, hailed China as a major contributor to accelerating the expansion of the clean energy economy.

She added that developed economies and China have the opportunity to jointly lead progress in global climate action by accelerating efforts on energy transition.

