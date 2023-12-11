(COP28) UN climate chief calls for pooling efforts toward achieving final "outcome" for climate summit
DUBAI, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- As the COP28 climate conference entered its final stretch, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell on Monday called on all parties to pool efforts toward a final "outcome" for the summit.
"We do not have a minute to lose in this crucial home stretch," Stiell told reporters, adding that there is still a chance for negotiators to "start a new chapter -- one that really delivers for people and planet."
The UN climate chief said debates are lingering over two key issues: countries' ambitions on climate crisis mitigation and their willingness to back up the transition ambitions with the proper means of support.
Noting "'I win - you lose' is a recipe for collective failure," he called for clearing the unnecessary tactical blockades out of the way, rejecting incrementalism, and preserving and respecting every party's seat at the table, with key tenets being inclusion, representation, and transparency, as well as putting the highest ambition outcomes front and center.
COP28, or the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, is due to conclude on Tuesday, with a new draft text of a hoped-for final agreement expected to be released.
However, final deals can only be passed based on consensus among the nearly 200 countries present.
Photos
Related Stories
- Implementation of historic biodiversity framework highlighted at COP28
- Outlook for China's energy transition released at COP28
- China backs G20 goal to triple global renewable energy by 2030
- China making all efforts to promote success of "most difficult" UN climate conference: special envoy
- Ministers highlight South-South cooperation, China's role at UN climate conference
- Over 80 bln USD mobilized at UN climate conference
- Western countries bear heavy historical, realistic responsibility for climate change
- In pics: China's pavilion at COP28 in Dubai
- China contributes wisdom, strength to global climate governance
- On climate pledges, developed countries urged to walk the talk
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.