(COP28) UN climate chief calls for pooling efforts toward achieving final "outcome" for climate summit

Xinhua) 18:57, December 11, 2023

DUBAI, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- As the COP28 climate conference entered its final stretch, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell on Monday called on all parties to pool efforts toward a final "outcome" for the summit.

"We do not have a minute to lose in this crucial home stretch," Stiell told reporters, adding that there is still a chance for negotiators to "start a new chapter -- one that really delivers for people and planet."

The UN climate chief said debates are lingering over two key issues: countries' ambitions on climate crisis mitigation and their willingness to back up the transition ambitions with the proper means of support.

Noting "'I win - you lose' is a recipe for collective failure," he called for clearing the unnecessary tactical blockades out of the way, rejecting incrementalism, and preserving and respecting every party's seat at the table, with key tenets being inclusion, representation, and transparency, as well as putting the highest ambition outcomes front and center.

COP28, or the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, is due to conclude on Tuesday, with a new draft text of a hoped-for final agreement expected to be released.

However, final deals can only be passed based on consensus among the nearly 200 countries present.

