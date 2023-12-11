(COP28) UN chief urges developed countries to fully honor climate commitments
DUBAI, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged developed countries to fully meet their commitments on addressing climate change.
"We need all commitments made by developed countries on finance and adaptation to be met -- fully and transparently," he said at the ongoing COP28 climate conference.
"Many developing countries are drowning in debt, have no fiscal space, and are churning in climate chaos," he noted.
Delegates from around the world are gathering here for COP28, or the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
"We are in a race against time," said Guterres, calling for actions to cope with climate change.
The UN chief also called for multilateral cooperation to address this common challenge confronting mankind.
"In our fractured and divided world, COP28 can show that multilateralism remains our best hope to tackle global challenges," he said.
On climate actions, Guterres noted that common but differentiated responsibilities need to be taken into account, and capabilities and national circumstances of different countries considered.
On the transition toward a greener future, the UN chief stressed that "governments must also ensure support, training and social protection for those who may be negatively impacted."
"We need increased capital and reform of the business model of multilateral development banks to massively increase direct support -- and to leverage far more private finance at reasonable costs for developing countries' climate action efforts," he said.
"Governments must leave Dubai with a clear understanding of what is required between now and (COP30) in Brazil," said the UN chief.
