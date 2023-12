We Are China

In pics: women's qualifier at Street Skateboarding World Championships 2023

Xinhua) 16:52, December 13, 2023

Zeng Wenhui of China competes during the women's qualifier at the Street Skateboarding World Championships 2023 in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yiyi)

Zeng Wenhui of China competes during the women's qualifier at the Street Skateboarding World Championships 2023 in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yiyi)

Cui Chenxi of China competes during the women's qualifier at the Street Skateboarding World Championships 2023 in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yiyi)

Zeng Wenhui of China competes during the women's qualifier at the Street Skateboarding World Championships 2023 in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yiyi)

Zeng Wenhui of China competes during the women's qualifier at the Street Skateboarding World Championships 2023 in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yiyi)

Lan Junyi of China competes during the women's qualifier at the Street Skateboarding World Championships 2023 in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yiyi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)