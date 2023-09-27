19th Asian Games: Women's Street Final of Skateboarding
Cui Chenxi of China competes during the Women's Street Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Cui Chenxi of China competes during the Women's Street Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Cui Chenxi of China competes during the Women's Street Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Cui Chenxi of China competes during the Women's Street Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Cui Chenxi of China competes during the Women's Street Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Cui Chenxi of China celebrates after the Women's Street Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Cui Chenxi of China celebrates after the Women's Street Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Cui Chenxi of China celebrates after the Women's Street Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Gold medalist Cui Chenxi (C), silver medalist Zeng Wenhui (L) of China and bronze medalist Ito Miyu of Japan pose during the awarding ceremony for the Women's Street of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Gold medalist Cui Chenxi of China poses during the awarding ceremony for the Women's Street of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Silver medalist Zeng Wenhui of China poses during the awarding ceremony for the Women's Street of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Bronze medalist Ito Miyu of Japan poses during the awarding ceremony for the Women's Street of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Cui Chenxi (L) and Zeng Wenhui of China pose for photos after the Women's Street Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Zeng Wenhui of China reacts after the Women's Street Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Zeng Wenhui of China competes during the Women's Street Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Zeng Wenhui of China competes during the Women's Street Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Zeng Wenhui of China competes during the Women's Street Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Bronze medalist Ito Miyu of Japan competes during the Women's Street Final of Skateboarding at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
