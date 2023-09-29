Generation Alpha shines in skateboarding at Asian Games

Xinhua) 11:16, September 29, 2023

HANGZHOU, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- In the skateboarding competition at the Hangzhou Asian Games, it's impossible not to notice a group of incredibly talented youngsters who could easily be in elementary school. Despite not yet reaching the pinnacle of the Asian Games podium, Generation Alpha has emerged as a shining star in the world of skateboarding.

One standout talent is Mazel Paris Alegado, a sensational 9-year-old from the Philippines and the youngest skateboarder in the event. She exemplifies the idea that age is merely a number. "I'm genuinely thrilled because this is my first time. I take immense pride in being part of it," she expressed after finishing seventh out of eight competitors in the final.

These young riders consistently wear radiant smiles, even in moments of failure or when they take a tumble. Their initial disappointment quickly evaporates as they continue rolling on the course.

Alegado's journey into skateboarding began when she observed her brother skating at a cousin's house. "I asked, 'Can I try? Can I try?'" she recounted, "and I hopped on the board and instantly fell in love with it."

Much like Alegado, other young skateboarders fell head over heels for the sport the moment they stepped on a board. The joy of skateboarding drew them in, along with a profound fascination for the sport itself.

In the case of two siblings from Chinese Taipei, Lin Bo-Yu and Lin Yi-Fan, their love for skateboarding ignited from the very beginning. "Every time I nail a trick, it fills me with immense joy," explained Lin Yi-Fan, the elder sister. Her brother chimed in, "Falling can be painful, but I never wanted to give up."

Both siblings have set their sights on securing a place in the next edition of the Games.

In the street events, two young girls from Thailand share an unbreakable bond on the field, so much so that they could easily be mistaken for twins at first glance. Sukasem Vareeraya and Nawakitwong Nathtiyabhorn, both 12 years old, are under the tutelage of the same skateboarding coach, and their friendship has deepened through their shared passion.

Their ability to make friends through skateboarding is what attracts them most to the sport. "We're best friends, and during our time in Hangzhou, we've also made friends from other countries," they proudly exclaimed.

These young boarders, representing Generation Alpha, are not only spreading joy and enthusiasm but also making their mark at the Asian Games with their unwavering passion and fearless spirit. They serve as an inspiration to others with their genuine love for the sport.

