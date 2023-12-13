Home>>
China’s sci-tech innovations gain momentum in 2023
(Global Times) 09:46, December 13, 2023
Graphic: Zhang Mingyue/GT
Graphic: Zhang Mingyue/GT
Graphic: Zhang Mingyue/GT
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China among 10 most innovative countries: report
- China boosts sci-tech innovations in dairy industry: official
- China boosts sci-tech innovations in dairy industry: official
- Intelligent innovation fuels China's mining industry
- Chinese enterprises show strong vitality in innovation
- Chinese doctors complete innovative targeted therapy for liver cancer
- Index reveals China's innovation strength gathering steam
- "Little giant" firm thrives in southwest China's innovation hub
- Vice premier stresses thoroughly implementing innovation-driven development strategy
- Hong Kong continues to rank among top in Global Innovation Index
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.