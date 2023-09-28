Hong Kong continues to rank among top in Global Innovation Index

September 28, 2023

HONG KONG, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Global Innovation Index (GII) 2023 published Wednesday by the World Intellectual Property Organization ranked the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou science and technology cluster second globally for the fourth consecutive year.

Hong Kong's ranking remains fifth in Asia, and is 17th globally among 132 economies. As regards the two sub-indices under the GII, Hong Kong continued to perform well in the "Innovation Input" sub-index, at eighth globally. Its ranking in the "Innovation Output" sub-index improved to 24th.

China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) indicates clear support for Hong Kong's development into an international innovation and technology (I&T) center. To chart Hong Kong in moving towards that vision, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government promulgated the Hong Kong I&T Development Blueprint last year to establish a clear development path and formulate systematic strategic planning for Hong Kong's I&T development over the next five to 10 years.

Nearly 200 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 25.6 billion U.S. dollars) has been committed in the past few years to enhancing technological research infrastructure, subsidizing research and development activities, supporting collaboration among industry, academic and research sectors, as well as pooling together and nurturing technology talent, said a spokesperson for the HKSAR government.

The HKSAR government will promote I&T development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with a view to making greater contribution to the GBA and national development, said the spokesperson.

