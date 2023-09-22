Offshore LNG terminal helps Hong Kong move towards carbon neutrality

Xinhua) 14:38, September 22, 2023

HONG KONG, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- An opening ceremony was held here on Thursday for the Hong Kong Offshore Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Terminal, which will facilitate Hong Kong's transition towards carbon neutrality.

Jointly developed and constructed by CLP Power Hong Kong and Hongkong Electric since 2020, the terminal is located to the east of the Soko Islands and went into service in July 2023.

The operation of the terminal has enhanced Hong Kong's fuel supply stability by the addition of a new supply source for natural gas, facilitating the territory's energy transition, according to CLP Power Hong Kong.

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said that the offshore LNG terminal was the first of its kind in Hong Kong, and it was also an important infrastructure to support Hong Kong's move towards carbon neutrality, which can create synergy with shipping development in Hong Kong.

Lee said that the terminal will not only ensure a more reliable and diversified energy supply for Hong Kong, but also help to promote more stable electricity prices. The HKSAR government will continue to strengthen cooperation with neighboring regions by developing diversified energy combinations to further enhance the stability of the energy supply.

