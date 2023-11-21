China boosts sci-tech innovations in dairy industry: official

Xinhua) 09:47, November 21, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- China has accelerated scientific and technological innovations in the dairy industry to meet the growing needs of consumers and promote high-quality development, an official said at a symposium.

Sun Tan, deputy head of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), made the comments at the eighth international symposium on dairy nutrition and milk quality, which took place from Nov. 19 to 20.

In 2013, the CAAS launched a national agricultural sci-tech innovation project, and set up a batch of research teams for the dairy industry, said Sun. The project has focused on multiple fields, such as dairy breeding, pasture planting and utilization, feed nutrition control, disease prevention and control, green and low-carbon processing technology, quality and safety monitoring, and nutrition evaluation.

In 2016, a national alliance for dairy sci-tech innovation was established. The standardized technical system for high-quality dairy engineering, which was set up by the alliance, has been applied in 71 enterprises in 28 provincial-level regions across China.

Sun called for the further strengthening of international academic exchanges and cooperation to promote the high-quality development of the dairy industry.

More than 400 domestic and foreign experts from universities, research institutes and enterprises attended the symposium in Beijing.

