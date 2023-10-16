Vice premier stresses thoroughly implementing innovation-driven development strategy

Xinhua) 08:29, October 16, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits Pengcheng Laboratory during an inspection tour in Shenzhen of south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 13, 2023. Ding made an inspection tour in Shenzhen from Friday to Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

SHENZHEN, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang has stressed the significance of thoroughly implementing the innovation-driven development strategy and strengthening efforts in core technology breakthroughs in key fields.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Shenzhen of south China's Guangdong Province from Friday to Sunday.

When visiting the exhibition and exchange center of Hetao zone for sci-tech innovation cooperation, Ding said that sci-tech innovation should be built on institutional innovation.

Ding called for efforts to create an international scientific research and institutional environment which boasts openness at a high level.

While listening to a briefing on the tech research and development progress and the business performance report from SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., he demanded efforts to push for the coordinated innovation of the upstream and downstream industries and of the large, medium-sized and small enterprises.

He also visited Pengcheng Laboratory, where he urged the lab to conduct strategic, forward-looking and fundamental researches in key fields. He stressed efforts to improve vocational education system to meet the needs of building a modern industrial system in a visit to the Shenzhen Polytechnic University.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. during an inspection tour in Shenzhen of south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 13, 2023. Ding made an inspection tour in Shenzhen from Friday to Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

