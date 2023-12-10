Home>>
China expels Japanese ships from its territorial waters near Diaoyu Islands
(CGTN) 15:39, December 10, 2023
The China Coast Guard (CCG) said on Sunday that it expelled a Japanese fishing vessel and several patrol ships that illegally entered China's territorial waters near the Diaoyu Islands on Saturday.
The Diaoyu Islands and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory, and Japan is in no position to make irresponsible comments about CCG's maritime law enforcement activities in waters under China's jurisdiction to safeguard the country's maritime rights in accordance with the law, said Gan Yu, spokesperson for the CCG, in the statement.
"We urge the Japanese side to immediately stop all illegal activities in the waters and make sure incidents like this will never happen again," the spokesperson said.
(Web editor: Du Mingming, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- China urges Japan to avoid actions that could complicate Diaoyu Islands and East China Sea issues
- Chinese defense minister urges Japan to learn from history, after Japanese forces' mock drills concerning Diaoyu Islands
- China publishes landform survey report on Diaoyu Islands
- China vessels' activities 'legitimate' near Diaoyu Islands: MFA
- China launches English, Japanese versions of digital museum of Diaoyu Islands
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.