China expels Japanese ships from its territorial waters near Diaoyu Islands

CGTN) 15:39, December 10, 2023

The China Coast Guard (CCG) said on Sunday that it expelled a Japanese fishing vessel and several patrol ships that illegally entered China's territorial waters near the Diaoyu Islands on Saturday.

The Diaoyu Islands and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory, and Japan is in no position to make irresponsible comments about CCG's maritime law enforcement activities in waters under China's jurisdiction to safeguard the country's maritime rights in accordance with the law, said Gan Yu, spokesperson for the CCG, in the statement.

"We urge the Japanese side to immediately stop all illegal activities in the waters and make sure incidents like this will never happen again," the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Du Mingming, Liu Ning)