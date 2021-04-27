China launches English, Japanese versions of digital museum of Diaoyu Islands

Xinhua) 14:01, April 27, 2021

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday launched the English and Japanese versions of the digital museum of the Diaoyu Islands at www.diaoyudao.org.cn, a special website about the Diaoyu Islands.

The English and Japanese services are based on the Chinese version of the digital museum, which was officially launched in October last year.

The digital museum displays the legal and historical proofs that the Diaoyu Island and its affiliated islands belong to China and helps the international community further understand the indisputable fact that the Diaoyu Island and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory.

