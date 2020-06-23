Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China firmly opposes Japan's so-called name-changing bill concerning Diaoyu Islands

(Xinhua)    08:18, June 23, 2020

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes Japan's adoption of a so-called name-changing bill concerning the Diaoyu Islands, and has lodged stern representations with Japan through diplomatic channels, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a routine news briefing that the Diaoyu Islands are China's inherent territory, and China is determined and resolved in safeguarding its territorial sovereignty.

"Japan's adoption of the so-called name-changing bill is serious provocation against China's territorial sovereignty. It is illegal, null and void, and cannot change the fact whatsoever that the Diaoyu Islands belong to China," Zhao said.

Zhao said that China has lodged stern representations with Japan through diplomatic channels and reserves the right to make further responses.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York