China urges Japan to avoid actions that could complicate Diaoyu Islands and East China Sea issues

(Global Times) 08:45, November 12, 2021

Photo: Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A senior official from the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged Japan to respect concerns of sovereignty and security from China and avoid actions that could complicate the Diaoyu Islands and East China Sea related issues.

In a virtual meeting with the Takehiro Funakoshi, head of the Office of Asian and Oceania Affairs at the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Hong Liang, Director General of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Department of Borders and Ocean Affairs, said the two sides will fully implement the important consensus reached by the two leaders in the phone call and strive to build the East China Sea into a peaceful, cooperative and friendly one.

The two confirmed to adhere to the four-point principled consensus between China and Japan, strengthen dialogue and consultation on maritime affairs and constructively manage differences.

They also agreed to promote practical cooperation in defense, environmental protection, search and rescue, fisheries, disaster prevention and personnel exchanges, enhance mutual understanding and trust. They also agreed to reduce misgivings, misunderstanding and miscalculation toward each other.

Hong has reiterated its stern stance on matters relating to the Diaoyu islands and East China Sea, urging Japan to respect China's concerns over sovereignty and security and avoid actions that could complicate the Diaoyu Islands and East China Sea related issues.

China and Japan agreed to give full play to the role of the main channel for maritime communication and dialogue under the high-level consultation on maritime affairs and strive to hold 13th Round of High-level Consultations on Maritime Affairs between the two countries.

