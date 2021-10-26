Rebuilding mutual trust, consolidating political foundation key to Sino-Japanese ties: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 08:59, October 26, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Rebuilding mutual trust and consolidating the political foundation of bilateral relations are the key to Sino-Japanese ties, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

Wang made the remarks in a video speech at the opening ceremony of the 17th Beijing-Tokyo Forum.

Wang said the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century as well as the COVID-19 pandemic at present, adding that China-Japan relations is at a critical juncture.

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic ties. Wang said, to commemorate the anniversary, the most important things are to review the original intention of the normalization of diplomatic relations, abide by the spirit of the four political documents between the two countries, continue the mission of promoting Sino-Japanese friendly cooperation, grasp the correct direction of the development of bilateral relations more soberly and thoroughly, and more firmly and effectively open up the development prospects for bilateral ties in the next 50 years.

Noting rebuilding mutual trust and consolidating the political foundation of bilateral relations are the key to Sino-Japanese relations, Wang expressed the hope that Japan will view China's rapid development in a more rational and objective way.

Issues involving history and Taiwan are related to the political foundation of bilateral relations, and the Japanese side should abide by the principles and spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan under any circumstances, he added.

He also called for upgraded cooperation with mutual benefit at a higher level, adding that the two sides should deepen industrial cooperation to jointly safeguard the stability of global industrial chain and supply chain, strengthen digital economy cooperation to boost the economy and people's livelihood of the two countries, and strengthen carbon reduction cooperation to promote the climate change agenda.

He said, disagreements in China-Japan relations are unavoidable, and the key is to properly manage and control them and prevent them from defining and dominating bilateral ties.

Wang said the two countries should give full play to their unique advantages in geographical proximity and cultural links, and strengthen mutual exchanges in various fields in a flexible way, so as to make China-Japan friendship more vivid, keep pace with the times and deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

Both sides should also take a long-term view and persevere in promoting youth exchanges, Wang said.

As important countries in the region and the world, China and Japan working together to create a better future serves their respective and common interests of the two countries, according to Wang.

The Beijing-Tokyo Forum is an important platform for publicity, discussion and promotion of China-Japan relations, Wang said. "It is hoped that people of insight from the two countries will actively interact, have the courage to make suggestions, and contribute insights to the development of China-Japan relations in the new era."

The Beijing-Tokyo Forum is an annual event launched in 2005. Held alternately in Beijing and Tokyo, the forum serves as a high-level and large-scale interactive exchange platform between the two countries.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)