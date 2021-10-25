Home>>
Chinese FM to visit Qatar, meet with the delegation of Afghan Taliban's interim government
(Xinhua) 17:24, October 25, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Qatar from October 25 to 26 at the invitation of Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday.
According to the spokesperson, during his stay in Doha, Wang will meet with the delegation of the Afghan Taliban's interim government.
