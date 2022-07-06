China vessels' activities 'legitimate' near Diaoyu Islands: MFA
China on Tuesday said that its coastguard vessels' activities near the Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea were "legitimate."
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks in response to a question about Japan's protest to China over the activities.
Diaoyu Island and its affiliated islands were part of China's territory, Zhao said at a regular press briefing in Beijing.
"Recently right-wing Japanese fishing boats repeatedly made incursions into the adjacent waters of the Diaoyu Islands, seriously infringing on China's sovereignty," Zhao said. "Chinese coastguard vessels were enforcing law on site against a right-wing Japanese fishing boat in accordance with law, which was a legitimate move to safeguard China's sovereignty."
(Subtitles by Li Peitian; With input from CGTN)
