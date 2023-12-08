China seeks public opinion on regulation of cybersecurity incident reporting

Xinhua) 14:56, December 08, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's internet watchdog on Friday released a draft regulation on the management of the reporting of cybersecurity incidents and began soliciting public opinion on the matter.

Aiming to mitigate the damage and harm caused by cybersecurity incidents, the draft issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) encouraged social organizations and individuals to report incidents of relatively serious, serious and particularly grave nature to cybersecurity regulators.

According to the draft, cybersecurity incidents refer to incidents that are caused by artificial factors, flaws in software and hardware, system failures and natural disasters, and which cause damage to the internet and information systems or the data contained, and have negative effects on society.

Internet information operators should promptly activate an emergency response when cybersecurity incidents occur and report serious incidents within an hour, the document stipulated. Operators who fail to report such incidents shall be punished in accordance with relevant laws and administrative regulations.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)