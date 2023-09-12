Home>>
China Cybersecurity Week focuses on cloud computing, automobile data security
(Xinhua) 08:08, September 12, 2023
FUZHOU, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of the 2023 China Cybersecurity Week was held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, east China, on Monday.
Cybersecurity Week, which lasts from Sept. 11 to 17, will host 14 sub-forums and themed events on topics, such as the protection of key information infrastructure, safety of cloud computing services and automobile data security.
Jointly hosted by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Education and other departments, Cybersecurity Week aims to mobilize all relevant social organs, raise public awareness and increase cybersecurity capacity.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China launches 2023 cybersecurity week in military barracks
- Personal information protection a key issue for China's cybersecurity awareness week
- U.S. a total hypocrite when it comes to safeguarding cybersecurity
- China deliberates on updating cybersecurity law
- Chinese reports uncover details of cyber attacks by U.S. security agency
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.