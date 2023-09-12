China Cybersecurity Week focuses on cloud computing, automobile data security

Xinhua) 08:08, September 12, 2023

FUZHOU, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of the 2023 China Cybersecurity Week was held in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, east China, on Monday.

Cybersecurity Week, which lasts from Sept. 11 to 17, will host 14 sub-forums and themed events on topics, such as the protection of key information infrastructure, safety of cloud computing services and automobile data security.

Jointly hosted by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Education and other departments, Cybersecurity Week aims to mobilize all relevant social organs, raise public awareness and increase cybersecurity capacity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)