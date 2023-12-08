China opposes U.S. export control abuse, mutual investment restrictions

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes U.S. moves to abuse export controls against China and restrict mutual investment, Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson He Yadong said Thursday.

He made the remarks in response to a media query on U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's recent remarks that urged restrictions on China's access to semiconductors and cutting-edge technologies.

Noting that the two heads of state have agreed to manage competitive aspects of the Sino-U.S. relationship responsibly, He hoped relevant U.S. departments would work together with China and implement the consensus reached at the San Francisco summit.

China has repeatedly pointed out that the control and restriction measures of the U.S. side are a generalization of the concept of national security. These measures will undermine market rules and the international economic and trade order and threaten the stability of global industrial and supply chains, He said.

"Such measures will not stop China's development, but only inflict damage on the interests of U.S. companies by making them lose the Chinese market," the spokesperson said, adding that China will closely follow the trends and impact of the measures and firmly safeguard its rights and interests.

